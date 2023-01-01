Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
What Damar Hamlin Video Reveals About His Injury, According to Cardiologist
The Buffalo Bills safety, who had on-field CPR after collapsing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, may have suffered cardiac arrest, said the doctor.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Damar Hamlin Injury Update as Friend Reveals Details of Critical Condition
Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime U.S. National Football League game on Monday.
Damar Hamlin Scare Leaves Fantasy Football Commissioners With These Options
The NFL has not yet announced how it will deal with the situation revolving around the completion of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals contest.
Distressed by Kentucky football’s ugly Music City Bowl loss to Iowa? Don’t be.
Kentucky football’s 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music Bowl should have no effect on the Wildcats’ 2023 season.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
NFL: Everything is being considered with schedule
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that “everything is being considered” when it comes to the postponed Bills at Bengals game Monday night and how to proceed with the NFL schedule moving forward.
Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved
Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
