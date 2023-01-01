Families displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Several people needed help getting out of their homes New Year’s Day after a fire started in an apartment building.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at Glenmont Crossing Apartments & Townhomes, located in the 2300 block of Shorefield Rd., Sunday morning after a fire started in the bedroom of a unit on the second floor.Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt
Crews rescued several people from the two-alarm fire using ladders and other means. No one was hurt seriously.
The cause of the fire was electrical in nature. It caused about $75,000 in damage.
Several families were displaced as a result.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0