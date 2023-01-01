ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Volusia County landlord has been arrested after officials say he locked his tenants in the garage and threatened to kill them. According to reports from the Volusia County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to Sparkman Avenue in Orange City on Tuesday. The victims called 911 and explained that their landlord, 66-year-old Lawrence Cohen, had locked them in the garage.
ORANGE CITY, FL
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Masked gunman sought after robbery attempt at Orlando auto parts store

ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman tried to rob an Orlando auto parts store Tuesday, demanding that employees take him to the safe and sparking a large police search, officials said. The attempted robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 2406 W. Church Street near John Young...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

OCSO investigating early morning shooting deaths

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one person injured early Sunday morning. According to the OCSO, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. for a shooting call. Deputies located a woman in her 20s who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy