1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Volusia County landlord has been arrested after officials say he locked his tenants in the garage and threatened to kill them. According to reports from the Volusia County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to Sparkman Avenue in Orange City on Tuesday. The victims called 911 and explained that their landlord, 66-year-old Lawrence Cohen, had locked them in the garage.
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Masked gunman sought after robbery attempt at Orlando auto parts store
ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman tried to rob an Orlando auto parts store Tuesday, demanding that employees take him to the safe and sparking a large police search, officials said. The attempted robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 2406 W. Church Street near John Young...
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
Crime scene investigation underway at gun shop in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne were seen investigating an incident at a gun shop early Wednesday morning. Officers and crime scene technicians were seen inside of Sicarios Gun Shop on Wickham Road. Debris was seen inside and outside of the business as police conducted their investigation. Though it...
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
Melbourne police: Multiple guns stolen in Sicarios Gun Shop burglary; suspect on the run
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man they say broke into a Melbourne gun shop and stole several firearms early Wednesday. Officers responded to the Sicarios Gun Shop on N Wickham Road around 3:15 a.m. after the store's intrusion alarm went off. According to police, the suspect forced...
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
Orange County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 hurt on New Year’s Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting at a home in Orange County early Sunday put a woman in the hospital and left two other people dead, one of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said. Units responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane in...
OCSO investigating early morning shooting deaths
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one person injured early Sunday morning. According to the OCSO, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. for a shooting call. Deputies located a woman in her 20s who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
2 found shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
