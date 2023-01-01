ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one person injured early Sunday morning. According to the OCSO, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. for a shooting call. Deputies located a woman in her 20s who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO