MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO