ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

WVU erases 13-point second half deficit but falters late in 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — For the second time in three nights, untimely turnovers, prolonged struggles at the free throw line and explosive play from a starting guard kept West Virginia from securing a Big 12 road victory. The Mountaineers overcame a 13-point second half deficit but fizzled down the stretch in a 67-60 loss to Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Plitzuweit still seeking more consistency from Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over her first 12 games as head coach at West Virginia, Dawn Plitzuweit has repeatedly discussed the need for the Mountaineers to put together consistent stretches of quality play in favor of the spurts and lulls that have been prevalent. It was again a talking point...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Flooding in Marshall County minor after torrential rain

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Despite a flood warning, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said the situation was mostly nuisance flooding in his county on Tuesday. “We received anywhere from two to three inches of rain in about a 44 hour period. We had widespread flooding across the county....
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Ohio County

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Fifteen Ohio County students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure after a Wednesday morning school bus wreck. The crash happened on Dixons Run Road near Triadelphia. Gov. Jim Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing that the bus went over an embankment and...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
BUCKHANNON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy