Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Flagler, St. Johns, northeastern Putnam and southeastern Duval Counties through 515 PM EST At 408 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oceanway to Switzerland to near Florahome. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Hastings, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland and Nocatee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO