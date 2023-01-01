Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northern and northeastern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EST FOR EAST CENTRAL BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES At 403 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oceanway to near Mandarin to 7 miles southeast of Kingsley, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Unf, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Arlington, Middleburg, Baymeadows, Ortega and Fort Caroline. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Flagler, St. Johns, northeastern Putnam and southeastern Duval Counties through 515 PM EST At 408 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oceanway to Switzerland to near Florahome. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Hastings, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland and Nocatee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Marion, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Bradford; Clay; Duval; Flagler; Marion; Nassau; Putnam; St. Johns TORNADO WATCH 13 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA CLAY DUVAL FLAGLER NASSAU PUTNAM ST. JOHNS IN NORTHERN FLORIDA ALACHUA BRADFORD MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA CITY, ANASTASIA, ANTHONY, ARLINGTON, BAKERSVILLE, BELLAIR, BOSTWICK, BURBANK, CARRAWAY, DOCTORS INLET, DURBIN, FERNANDINA BEACH, FRUIT COVE, GAINESVILLE, GAINESVILLE AIRPORT, HILLIARD, JACKSONVILLE, KINGS FERRY, LAKESIDE, MIDDLEBURG, NEW RIVER, NEWNANS LAKE, NORMANDY, OCALA, OCALA AIRPORT, OCEANWAY, ORANGE PARK, ORTEGA, PALATKA, PALM COAST, PALM VALLEY, PONTE VEDRA BEACH, RATLIFF, RIVERSIDE, SAN MARCO, STARKE, SWITZERLAND, WEIRSDALE, AND YULEE.
