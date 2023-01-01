Effective: 2023-01-04 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glynn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR NORTHEASTERN NASSAU...NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN GLYNN COUNTIES At 334 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Jekyll Island to near Fernandina Beach to Cisco Gardens, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Possible tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville International Arpt, Kings Bay Base, Yulee, Cisco Gardens, Amelia City, Little Talbot Island and Talbot Island. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

