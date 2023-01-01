Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Coastal Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nassau, northeastern Duval and southeastern Camden Counties through 430 PM EST At 359 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Talbot Island, or 11 miles northeast of Arlington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville International Arpt, Yulee, Talbot Island, Oceanway, Amelia City, Little Talbot Island and Dungeness. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glynn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR NORTHEASTERN NASSAU...NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN GLYNN COUNTIES At 334 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Jekyll Island to near Fernandina Beach to Cisco Gardens, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Possible tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville International Arpt, Kings Bay Base, Yulee, Cisco Gardens, Amelia City, Little Talbot Island and Talbot Island. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
