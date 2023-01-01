Grassfire burns down abandoned building in Ark City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday morning, Ark City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near E. Chestnut and Lord Ln.
According to the Ark City FD, firefighters found an abandoned structure that had burned to the ground and was smoldering from the fire.
Hot spots were put out and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
