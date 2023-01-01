ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Grassfire burns down abandoned building in Ark City

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday morning, Ark City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near E. Chestnut and Lord Ln.

According to the Ark City FD, firefighters found an abandoned structure that had burned to the ground and was smoldering from the fire.

Hot spots were put out and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sumatran orangutan dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, passed away at the Sedgwick County Zoo. On Sunday, the zoo said Daisy was very ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. A medical team performed treatment, but Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. The zoo said Daisy was humanely euthanized this morning. Daisy […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

