Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
moversmakers.org
Pillar Award honorees named for 2023
Since 1998, The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service, presented by Smart Business, has honored businesses of all types and sizes that make outstanding contributions to their communities. The awards were created to encourage a charitable environment, recognize creative efforts that make a difference and demonstrate the ties between the for-profit and nonprofit worlds.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
Radio Ink
Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle
Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Celebrates “Goose Day” On First Night Of New Year’s Run In Cincinnati [Photos/Videos]
Goose kicked off a two-night New Year’s run at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Friday night. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored the band and the occasion by officially designating December 30th, 2022 as Goose Day—as if the band needed more reason to celebrate the completion of its biggest year yet.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
wvxu.org
Metro looks to make some service changes in 2023
Metro is getting ready to launch an on-demand service. Spokesman Pat LaFleur says around March or April, the transit authority will start Metro Now. "You will use an app to hail a Metro Now vehicle that will come to your location and deliver you to the location that you choose," says LaFleur, adding that Metro Now will start in Northgate and Springdale.
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
WKRC
Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this February
Yes! You read it correctly... Adam Sandler is coming to Cincinnati this February 2023. He is back on tour with his renowned show "Adam Sandler Live". It's exciting to see him back on stage to perform and to make us all laugh like no tomorrow. His show is filled with hilarious comedy, original songs, and non-stop laughter.
