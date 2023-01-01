Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot

Read full article on original website
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
ourstate.com
The January 2023 Issue
In and around the original Washington, the river meets the sound, old structures are given a new purpose, and life above and below the water is in constant transition. Few culinary traditions run as deep as collards in North Carolina. by Katie Kane. A Year in This House: The Family...
WXII 12
North Carolina families celebrates births of 2023 newborn babies at Novant Health
N.C. — Triad families shared the birth of their newborn as New Year rang up at midnight on Sunday. Novant Health shared these pictures with WXII 12 News.
ourstate.com
North Carolina Quilters
The late Jincy Owen Messer turned neckties belonging to her husband, Ernest Bryan Messer, a state representative from Haywood County, into a quilt. Answer No. 3 to find out which museum displayed it.
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
NC, ENC lucky lottery winners in 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
FOX Carolina
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man rang in the new year as a millionaire after becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Gary Krigbaum’s life changed just after midnight on January 1 when he won the drawing during the ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”
fox13memphis.com
New Jersey man accused of tying up, abandoning dog outside Iowa airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges after animal rescuers said he left his dog outside an airport after being told he could not take her on board a flight with him. In a news release, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Slide Down this Waterfall in North Carolina
Slide down a natural 60 foot water slide as you land in a pool of water below. Discover the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains as you venture into the Pisgah National Forest to experience this fun attraction. About. This popular spot is loved by locals and tourists alike. The...
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three construction workers are dead after falling about 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown Charlotte and Dilworth on Monday morning, MEDIC and Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire said on social media just after 9 a.m. local time that it was responding...
Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari
Cojocari’s parents were in jail days after her disappearance came to light last month.
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
fox13memphis.com
1 juvenile, 4 adults injured in drive-by shooting in North Carolina, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — One juvenile and four adults were injured Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Durham, North Carolina. Police are searching for a suspected vehicle. Durham Police Department in a news release Sunday said that at around 2 p.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard after a report that multiple people were shot. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found four adults and one juvenile who were shot outside of a business.
FOX Carolina
NC Man Wins First Powerball of 2023
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The West...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
