atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County
A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County. According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth...
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of killing a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy last week. 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas was found shot to death in a crashed car near Bolton Road just before 5 a.m. Thursday. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon,...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
atlantanewsfirst.com
License plate readers help Dunwoody police solve major crimes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since installing them, license plate readers have helped Dunwoody police solve many cases, including major ones. “They are an astounding investigative tool,” Sgt. Michael Cheek said. The cameras capture the license plate of every car that drives by. There are more than 70...
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire in the Lakemoore Colony community broke out Monday night, killing an elderly woman inside. “I came running to her front door, Alex the other neighbor was pulling on the door. She was standing there, you can’t get those bars open,” said John Olczak, neighbor.
Deputies warn Forsyth residents about pine straw scammers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about potential scammers in northeast Forsyth County. According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a few calls about a group of young men in a red pickup truck with a trailer, overcharging for pine straw.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jury selection for rapper Young Thug trail set to begin in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeffery Williams better known as rapper Young Thug is facing gang-related charges and a grand jury indictment after his name appeared on a list with 27 others. The jury selection for the trial is set to begin on Jan. 4 at the Fulton County...
WXIA 11 Alive
Bond denied for suspect in DeKalb County tire shop killing
A DeKalb County judge denied bond for 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell Monday. He is charged with murder in Daniel Gordon's death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southeast Atlanta, driver sought
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Fulton County Tuesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Flowers lied at the entrance of the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Tuesday night. Those on scene said there was a function...
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
“Turn yourself in,” Police search for driver behind hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6-30 Tuesday evening. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
YAHOO!
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
