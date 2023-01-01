ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

License plate readers help Dunwoody police solve major crimes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since installing them, license plate readers have helped Dunwoody police solve many cases, including major ones. “They are an astounding investigative tool,” Sgt. Michael Cheek said. The cameras capture the license plate of every car that drives by. There are more than 70...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire in the Lakemoore Colony community broke out Monday night, killing an elderly woman inside. “I came running to her front door, Alex the other neighbor was pulling on the door. She was standing there, you can’t get those bars open,” said John Olczak, neighbor.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southeast Atlanta, driver sought

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Fulton County Tuesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Flowers lied at the entrance of the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Tuesday night. Those on scene said there was a function...
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy