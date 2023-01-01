ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELk7J_0k0JLCvc00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

“It has been expressed and they understand that we are doing exactly what Coach Leach would want of us,” said Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach three days after the death.

“And that is to finish this season off, to stay focused on the game, to put in the work and prepare,” Arnett added. “There’s no better way for us to honor him and show our respect for him and his family than to go out there and play a complete game and compete like he would expect us to.”

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is among a group of team leaders that have taken on additional roles for the 24th-ranked Bulldogs (8-4, No. 22 CFP) leading up to the matchup Monday with Illinois (8-4).

“We’ve got great guys in our program,” Arnett said. “Those guys have probably had a greater influence on our locker room and our approach and our resiliency certainly than myself or any one coach.”

Rogers, who completed 386 of 566 passes for 3,713 yards and 34 touchdowns, faces an Illinois defense that allowed fewer than 10 points in six games this season.

Illinois lost all four of its games by eight points or fewer, including a 19-17 loss to Michigan. This is just its third bowl game since beating UCLA 20-14 in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

“We’ve got this thing going, right?” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “It’s beginning to go, right? We’ve just got to make sure we keep putting the right fuel in the tank. Keep getting checkups and maintenance on our ride as we get rolling.”

Illinois will be without running back Chase Brown. The nation’s second-leading rusher in the regular season (1,643 yards) has decided to enter the NFL draft and will not play in the game.

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 69.9% of his passes (234 of 335) for the third-best completion percentage nationally during the regular season. He threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns and had four interceptions.

Mississippi State has a streak of playing in a bowl game for 13 straight years, although none before was like this one.

“A bowl game is a reward for their year’s worth of hard work and success this season,” Arnett said. “They certainly deserve this opportunity.”

HOMECOMING

Bielema’s wife, Jen, is from Tampa and was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, which is less than two miles from the game site. She attended the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“I come home every once in a while and she’s got one of those rag-tag sweatshirts still on,” Bielema said. “So, to be going to Tampa and around a lot of her family and friends will be very, very big this time of year for us personally.”

OLD TIMER

Illinois OL Alex Palczewski is set to make his 65th career start in the game, which would tie Appalachian State WR Thomas Hennigan (2017-21) for the most in NCAA history. He will join Moe Gardner (1989-90) as the only Illinois players to be a captain in two bowl games.

Illinois: Opens next season at home against Toledo on Sept. 2

Mississippi State: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer

Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision. After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies. "Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter. Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State

Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff

A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Decatur, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Louisville High School soccer team will have a game with Newton County High School on January 03, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOUISVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
kicks96news.com

Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy