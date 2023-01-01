Read full article on original website
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Arsenal target and Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea have interest in the player and will try to sign him if his move to Arsenal falls apart.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James. The right-back has a low transfer fee, which may be the deciding factor in Chelsea moving for him.
Twitter Matchday Rumours: Leaked Liverpool Team & Gakpo News For Brentford Game
Liverpool face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
BBC
Alex Palmer: West Brom keeper says squad need to keep believing in promotion challenge
West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer says the squad have to "keep trusting" the plans of new boss Carlos Corberan in their quest for Championship promotion. Palmer kept his seventh clean sheet in his past nine games in Albion's 1-0 win over Reading on Monday. Victory was the Baggies' eighth in...
Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton
Everton boss says there is no solid plan to use Ellis Simms despite ending his Sunderland loan spell early.
BBC
'We cannot play Monopoly'
Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool “Know We Can Improve” Despite Good Results
After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season that saw the Reds mired in mid-table, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have recorded four straight league victories to climb back into the top four race, and a win against Brentford to start 2023 could see them a single point off the pace.
BBC
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
This is a game between two teams who are both so inconsistent it is hard to know exactly what to expect. I really don't have a clue whether Tottenham will turn up, but if they don't win then I do know that their manager Antonio Conte will have an excuse ready - it's never his fault, is it?
