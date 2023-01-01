ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Jeremiah Green, drummer and founding member of rock band Modest Mouse has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.

“Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote in a Saturday night Facebook post . “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.”

Last week, lead singer Isaac Brock announced Green had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Foo Fighters confirms band will be ‘different’ after Taylor Hawkins death, but vows to see fans ‘soon’

“It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference,” he wrote Wednesday.

In a Christmas Day Facebook post, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, said her son was “battling stage 4 cancer,” Nexstar’s KOIN reports . Green’s brother Adam told Fox News the drummer had roughly a month of chemotherapy and radiation left.

“He went peacefully in his sleep,” Namatame wrote Saturday. She went on to say her son “was a light to so many” and that more information regarding a celebration of life for friends and family is forthcoming.

Green and Brock founded Modest Mouse alongside bassist Eric Judy in 1992 in Washington, according to Variety . Green also played with Vells, Satisfact, Red Stars Theory, and Peeved. He landed on Stylus Magazine’s list of the top 50 best rock drummers, coming in at No. 37.

Modest Mouse has released seven albums since its founding, including “The Golden Casket,” released in 2021. The band is scheduled to start touring in March, their website shows .

