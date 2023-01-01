Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud cemented his Buckeye legacy in Peach Bowl: 'I just tried to leave it all on the line'
C.J. Stroud came into Saturday’s Peach Bowl game with a chance to rewrite his legacy in what was likely to be his last or second-to-last game at Ohio State. With a win, he would do something that not many Buckeye quarterbacks have done: play for a national championship. The...
Unbeaten no more, No. 1 Purdue heads to No. 24 Ohio State
Top-ranked Purdue enters uncharted territory when it plays No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Boilermakers (13-1,
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State losing another important staffer
Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Veteran Transfer
An Ohio State defensive player is now in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has officially entered the portal. Jean-Baptiste finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble this season. That comes after he compiled 14...
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Combat cabin fever at exciting, expanding Quarry Trails Metro Park
If your New Year’s resolution involves getting more exercise, experiencing parks in our area is a great way to stay active. The Quarry Trails Metro Park has been a popular spot for locals since its recent opening, and every day more residents and visitors are discovering the park that feels hidden in plain sight.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in Columbus
Of the hundreds of places to dine in Central Ohio, only a handful of places make our annual Top 25 list. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite spots, and we’ve tallied the results. Below, you’ll find the full list, ranging from fine dining to more casual options,...
Shootout suspect who escaped Columbus hospital arrested
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia (WCMH) — A man who escaped from a Columbus hospital last week has been captured by police in West Virginia. Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was arrested Sunday night in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by West Virginia State Police, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding […]
NBC4 Columbus
Root Insurance investigating $9.5 million in marketing payments by former employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Root Inc. has launched an internal investigation into at least $9.5 million in “inappropriate” vendor payments directed by a former senior-level marketing employee last year. The Columbus digital auto insurer has notified the U.S. Department of Justice as well as federal...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
