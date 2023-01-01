ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State losing another important staffer

Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Veteran Transfer

An Ohio State defensive player is now in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has officially entered the portal. Jean-Baptiste finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble this season. That comes after he compiled 14...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When could Columbus see snow in January?

ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Combat cabin fever at exciting, expanding Quarry Trails Metro Park

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting more exercise, experiencing parks in our area is a great way to stay active. The Quarry Trails Metro Park has been a popular spot for locals since its recent opening, and every day more residents and visitors are discovering the park that feels hidden in plain sight.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in Columbus

Of the hundreds of places to dine in Central Ohio, only a handful of places make our annual Top 25 list. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite spots, and we’ve tallied the results. Below, you’ll find the full list, ranging from fine dining to more casual options,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shootout suspect who escaped Columbus hospital arrested

CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia (WCMH) — A man who escaped from a Columbus hospital last week has been captured by police in West Virginia. Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was arrested Sunday night in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by West Virginia State Police, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

