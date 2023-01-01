Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The New Castle Fire Department battled two fires inside one home on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bulisco said the first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. He said flames and smoke were heavy in the kitchen area from a grease fire that started while someone was cooking on the stovetop.

Crews were able to get the flames out, but it left the home with significant damage.

Then, just before 11:30 p.m., fire crews were called again to the same house on East Wallace Avenue.

Asst. Chief Bulisco said this time, the fire was much worse. Several surrounding departments were called in to provide mutual aid.

Bulisco said crews were on the scene until about 3 a.m. Sunday.

The fire investigator has been called to investigate what little is left of the house. The cause of the second fire remains undetermined.

New Castle’s Fire Department also responded to another house fire on Laurel Avenue in the meantime, but said it was minor.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

