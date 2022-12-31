On Monday, a single-engine plane with four people on board made an emergency landing on the road. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities said an 18-year-old was flying family members from Apple Valley Airport to Riverside Airport when he heard a "pop" and decided to make an emergency landing in a safe area."We're coming through the pass and I hear a boom and then I lose all my engine power," said pilot Brock Peters. While he loves flying ever since grade school,...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO