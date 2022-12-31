Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Operation Hammer Strike – Capt. Warrick talks illegal marijuana task force numbers, end
Captain Robert Warrick of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station, was the guest on the Z1077 Up Close Show two weeks ago (December 16). As part of his conversation with Gary Daigneault, Captain Warrick discussed Operation: Hammerstrike. The operation, which concluded on August 26 of this year, saw special county...
Deputy would still be alive if judge had ‘done her job,’ Riverside County sheriff says
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday, would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the suspected shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail. “We would not be here today if the judge had done […]
iheart.com
Is A County Judge Responsible For The Death Of A Riverside County Sheriff?!
A Riverside County Sheriff is blaming a San Bernardino County Judge for the death of a deputy who was shot and killed last week! The sheriff is stating the suspect was convicted on a "third strike" offense and should have been in prison! Watch the video above for more details!
foxla.com
Family rescued from floodwaters 'multiple feet high' in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A family of three was rescued by local fire crews from rushing floodwaters in San Bernardino County amid a strong storm that wreaked havoc across California Saturday. According to San Bernardino County Fire officials, crews responded to several 911 calls reporting three people were trapped...
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
Teenager makes emergency landing near Cajon Pass
On Monday, a single-engine plane with four people on board made an emergency landing on the road. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities said an 18-year-old was flying family members from Apple Valley Airport to Riverside Airport when he heard a "pop" and decided to make an emergency landing in a safe area."We're coming through the pass and I hear a boom and then I lose all my engine power," said pilot Brock Peters. While he loves flying ever since grade school,...
vvng.com
Pedestrian hit near Travelodge on Mariposa Road in Victorville on New Year’s Day
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Victorville on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported at 5:52 p.m., January 1, 2023, on Mariposa Road, between Bear Valley Road and Monarch Blvd. The firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and...
vvng.com
Wind advisory issued for the Victor Valley and more rain is on the way
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory and is forecasting another potentially significant storm system later this week. The wind advisory went into effect at 4:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain in place until at least...
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
