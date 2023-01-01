Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."

1 DAY AGO