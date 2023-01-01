Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume
Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
NHL
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Decision to Golden Knights
Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ CHI - 15:53 of the Second Period
Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers hit the road; Watch parties in Florida
The Florida Panthers enter this week looking to pick up some much-needed points. Sitting at 16-18-4, the Panthers will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday before hitting the road for games against the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars on Friday and Sunday, respectively. With 44 games left to play,...
NHL
WJHA-trained goalies to share the ice for Jets Skills Competition
"No matter how many people are watching, I'm just excited about the thrill of it all." The Winnipeg Jets will have many young fans eager to cheer them on and give them high-fives at the Skills Competition on Jan. 4. But the Jets players won't be the only role models on the ice for the event.
NHL
DeBrusk gets his 1st 2 outdoor goals for Bruins in Winter Classic victory
BOSTON -- The first time Jake DeBrusk played in an NHL outdoor game, the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, he thought about what he would do if he scored, pictured it in his mind. When he didn't come close to scoring in that game or when he again played outside at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, he gave up on the idea.
NHL
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Kings
Playing a New Year's Eve day game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will visit Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6) on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Crypto.com Arena is 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online...
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
NHL
O'Reilly, Tarasenko placed on injured reserve by Blues
Center has broken foot, will be reevaluated in 6 weeks; forward sidelined at least 4 by hand injury. Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko were placed on injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Monday. O'Reilly, a center, has a broken foot and will be reevaluated in six weeks. The...
Losing Taking Mental Toll on Blackhawks: ‘It Wears on a Lot of Guys'
Losing taking toll on Hawks: 'It wears on a lot of guys' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks started the 2022-23 season as one of the surprise teams in the NHL after winning four of six games despite their roster being stripped down over the summer to kickstart a full-scale rebuild. At one point, they had people wondering whether they might be better than originally thought.
NHL
Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Sidney Crosby said Sunday that the first time he attended a professional sporting event, it was at Fenway Park. His dad, Troy, said he's pretty sure that's right. Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago.
NHL
Lightning sign defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension worth an AAV of $1.125 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Perbix, 24, made his NHL debut with the Lightning October 18 versus Philadelphia and has skated in 29...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman shares advice from coaches who have been in quarterfinals before. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage...
NHL
Family drives cross-country to attend Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Mahers drive from Phoenix to Boston to watch outdoor game after flight gets canceled. After their flight was cancelled, the Maher family rented a car and drove cross country from Phoenix to Boston to see the 2023 Winter Classic. 00:44 •. An Arizona family wasn't going to let anything get...
