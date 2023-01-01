Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve
A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
abc27.com
Crash closes all lanes of Route 34 in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on Route 34 in both directions is closing all lanes as of 5:36 a.m. on Jan. 4. The crash is between Wertzville Road, Middlesex-Sterretts Gap, and Mountain Road. All lanes are closed in both directions. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
FOX43.com
Police searching for missing York County man
Kadin Black from Wrightsville was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. He has black hair, black eyes and is 5'10" according to police.
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
WGAL
Business evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in Hanover, York County. The incident happened at Select Physical Therapy on the 700 block of Tree Court around 11 a.m. Five to six people reported headaches, but there were no serious symptoms, according to...
abc27.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing girls in Fulton County found safe
UPDATE: The missing girls in Fulton County have been found safe. State police in Fulton County are searching for two missing children. Police are looking a 4-year-old Black female described as:. 3-feet-5-inches tall,. 40 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt. Gray and pink pants. Police...
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
stnonline.com
Pennsylvania Woman Got into School Bus, Attempting to Get into High School
Township Police in Pennsylvania arrested a woman and charged her with illegally boarding a school bus with student passengers and attempting to enter the Hanover Area Jr./Sr. High School, reported Times Leader. According to court records Charisma Diamond Whaley, 29, whose address is reportedly listed as homeless, was found to...
