Waynesboro, PA

echo-pilot.com

Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve

A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Crash closes all lanes of Route 34 in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on Route 34 in both directions is closing all lanes as of 5:36 a.m. on Jan. 4. The crash is between Wertzville Road, Middlesex-Sterretts Gap, and Mountain Road. All lanes are closed in both directions. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing girls in Fulton County found safe

UPDATE: The missing girls in Fulton County have been found safe. State police in Fulton County are searching for two missing children. Police are looking a 4-year-old Black female described as:. 3-feet-5-inches tall,. 40 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt. Gray and pink pants. Police...
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
HARRISBURG, PA

