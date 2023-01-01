GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers didn’t make any bold proclamations about running the table this time around. But the similarities between the Green Bay Packers’ current turnaround and their remarkable run to the NFC championship game back in 2016 otherwise are too obvious to ignore. After losing eight of their first 12 games, the Packers (8-8) have won four consecutive games and will reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. That 2016 team rebounded from a 4-6 start to win eight straight before losing to the Atlanta Falcons with a Super Bowl bid at stake. “Now, that (2016) team had some guys who’d been a part of winning some really big football games,” Rodgers said. “This team has less of those guys. But I just think this team is a little bit more talented top to bottom. Definitely on the back end, the way our guys play in this defense, I think, guy-for-guy is probably a little bit better on that side of the ball. Offense is probably pretty similar. And then we have (kick returner) Keisean Nixon.”

