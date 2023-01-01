SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.

