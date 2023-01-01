ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

Comments / 23

Fran S.
3d ago

omg ... this is ridiculous. The woke society has gone to far. I can't believe police are investigating something kids were probably goofing off .

Misty Misses Turner
3d ago

sickening. I mean ...really..we all bleed..I'm sick of alll the racism..none of us asked or knew we would be white black yellow..how can you take pride in something you had nothing to do with? did nothing .. just born..be prideful in actions...God ...unreal..

The Big Vaschstuppe
3d ago

Hahahahaha a paper towel "noose" is considered a "hate crime"! The outrage!

fox2detroit.com

Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Richmond schools closed until Jan. 9 after threatening note discovered

Richmond — Richmond Community Schools were closed for the rest of the week after a death threat against an employee was discovered Tuesday morning, the district said in a letter sent to parents. Staff returning from holiday break found the written death threat and alerted the district's superintendent Brian...
RICHMOND, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of imprisoning, assaulting ex-girlfriend in van after argument

DETROIT – A Michigan man is charged with a felony after allegedly imprisoning and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a van after they argued on Christmas day. Quintin (also known as Quinton) Brian Dorrough, 32, of Detroit, is charged with felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence related to the incident, according to a news release from the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
DETROIT, MI

