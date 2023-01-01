Read full article on original website
Fran S.
3d ago
omg ... this is ridiculous. The woke society has gone to far. I can't believe police are investigating something kids were probably goofing off .
Misty Misses Turner
3d ago
sickening. I mean ...really..we all bleed..I'm sick of alll the racism..none of us asked or knew we would be white black yellow..how can you take pride in something you had nothing to do with? did nothing .. just born..be prideful in actions...God ...unreal..
The Big Vaschstuppe
3d ago
Hahahahaha a paper towel "noose" is considered a "hate crime"! The outrage!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police called to Panera Bread in Grosse Pointe after noose found in bathroom
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Grosse Pointe police say they’re on the trail of several potential suspects after a noose was left in the bathroom of a Panera Bread on the corner of Kercheval Avenue in the heart of downtown. Police say the noose was fashioned out of paper...
fox2detroit.com
Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
fox2detroit.com
Two men charged in bad batch of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in Metro Detroit that may have killed six
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have indicted two men for distribution of crack cocaine after they allegedly distributed a bad batch of the drug laced with fentanyl that may have killed six people in Metro Detroit in early November - all of whom were one man's top contacts on his phone.
fox2detroit.com
Apple AirTag leads police to stolen car; suspect shoots at undercover officer who followed tag to Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An undercover Dearborn police officer was shot at while working to recover a stolen car in Detroit on Monday. According to Michigan State Police, the car's owner reported it stolen to Dearborn police and told them it had an Apple AirTag on it. Police followed the AirTag's location to Roosevelt near Martin Luther King in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect exchanges gunfire with officer before getting arrested in chase was felon out on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The gunman involved in the police chase, crash and who exchanged gunfire with Warren police officers was a convicted felon - who was out on a personal bond. The New Year began with a police chase ends in a crash and gunfire between a...
Detroit woman pleads no contest after failing to tell firefighters about child inside burning home
Chantal Alexander, a Detroit woman accused of failing to tell firefighters there was a young child inside her burning home, has pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse.
Detroit News
Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile
A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
fox2detroit.com
Warren's Dwyer blames judges for suspect's release • Foul play in mom's disappearance? • Detroit auto auction
(FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say and the city's top cop says the people to blame for him being out on the streets are the men and women who will ultimately oversee his trials.
Warren man burned to death after accidentally setting himself on fire: police
A Warren man is dead after police say he accidentally lit himself on fire while working in his backyard on Tuesday afternoon. Warren police said emergency crews were first called to the scene around 4 p.m.
2 brothers fatally shot by cousin who then tuned gun on himself, Detroit police say
Two brothers are dead after they were shot by their cousin, who then killed himself, following a family argument on Monday afternoon, Detroit police said.
Detroit News
Richmond schools closed until Jan. 9 after threatening note discovered
Richmond — Richmond Community Schools were closed for the rest of the week after a death threat against an employee was discovered Tuesday morning, the district said in a letter sent to parents. Staff returning from holiday break found the written death threat and alerted the district's superintendent Brian...
Detroit News
Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
Sheriff's office searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal accident
The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township. Authorities are seeking the public's help with figuring out who was behind the wheel.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
fox2detroit.com
'I'm blaming the judges': Man with long criminal history accused of shooting at Warren police while on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say. Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.
Warren police fire at suspect after vehicle pursuit, but no injuries, man in custody
Warren police said they pursued a fleeing suspect in his car and on foot, and shot at the armed suspect, but the violent incident Monday afternoon ended with no injuries and the suspect in law enforcement custody. According to a news release by Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer and his...
Dearborn officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car
A police officer conducting surveillance escaped injury Monday after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car, authorities said.
Michigan man accused of imprisoning, assaulting ex-girlfriend in van after argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is charged with a felony after allegedly imprisoning and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a van after they argued on Christmas day. Quintin (also known as Quinton) Brian Dorrough, 32, of Detroit, is charged with felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence related to the incident, according to a news release from the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
