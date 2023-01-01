ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

Second teenager dies from New Year's Eve shooting in Idabel, Oklahoma

By Fort Smith Times Record
 6 days ago

IDABEL, Okla. - A teenager wounded on New Year's Eve has died from a shooting that also claimed another teen's life, authorities report.

A teenage suspect was arrested in the New Year's Eve shooting involving two groups of juveniles on tribal land, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. A third teenager was also wounded. One of the wounded teens, a 19-year-old, was taken to a Tyler, Texas hospital and died Tuesday, OSBI reported.

A suspect has been taken into custody, OSBI reported.

Idabel police requested both FBI and OSBI assistance since the shooting death happened in the jurisdiction of the Choctaw Nation in McCurtain County of southeast Oklahoma.

A fight between teenagers was reported about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2501 Southeast Washington Street in Idabel, OSBI reports.

One of the teens retrieved what was described as a "long gun" and fired shots into the air. A group of teenagers then got into a truck, and as they were leaving, the juvenile with the long gun fired into the truck striking three teens.OSBI did not release names of anyone since all involved are minors.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision that requires the FBI to investigate crimes against Native Americans on tribal land. The OSBI is working together with the FBI, Idabel Police Department and the Choctaw Nation.

A report will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecuting attorney to file charges, OSBI reports.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Second teenager dies from New Year's Eve shooting in Idabel, Oklahoma

