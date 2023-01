Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Scott Galvin

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Saints (+5.5, -110) at Eagles: My super top-secret formula says New Orleans keeps it close.

2. Jets (-1.5, -110) at Seahawks: Seattle shows six straight losses ATS.

3. Broncos at Chiefs (Over 44.5 points, -110): Denver's Over has hit in three straight games.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 45-34-2)