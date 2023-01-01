ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Township, MI

Man pinned in vehicle during Georgetown Township crash

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
GEORGETOWN TWP. — A man was taken to the hospital after being pinned in his vehicle during a crash with a tree on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on 48th Avenue near Kirkshire Lane in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 29, from Hudsonville, was headed north on 48th Avenue when his Subaru Outback ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pinned in.

First responders were able to extract the man from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

