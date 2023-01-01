ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police: Man killed, suspect charged after New Year's Day shooting in East Price Hill

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
A man was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill on New Year's Day, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded around 2:38 a.m. to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Purcell Avenue, police said in a news release. They arrived to find 40-year-old Corey Williams dead at the scene.

Police said Christopher Harris, 29, has been charged with murder in connection with Williams' death. Harris was also injured in the shooting and taken via personal vehicle to Mercy Health West Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

Tiant Taylor
3d ago

One thing I will say is R.I.P. I wish death or jail on nobody.🗣But I must say this criminal doesn't last long after the CRIME CPD (Cincinnati Police Department catches this CRIMINALS FAST 💨

