Five Takeaways From Bearcats Win Over Tulane

Cincinnati is heating up the offense to its best showing this decade.

COLUMBUS — In a battle of the American Athletic Conference's top two scoring teams, the Cincinnati Bearcats outlasted Tulane 88-78 on Thursday night.

Here are the takeaways after a re-watch.

1. There is a much better flow to the Cincinnati Bearcats offense than last year, and the numbers show it (57th nationally in offensive efficiency, highest since 2019).

The Bearcats are averaging over 11 more points per game compared to 2021-22, and have scored 80 or more points eight times this season. Last year the Bearcats reached 80 points four times.

2. Another sign of growth is having a clear and defined game plan and taking command early. This was an important conference-opening game on Thursday, with the Bearcats and Tulane picked third and fourth in the conference respectively. The Bearcats needed to bank this win, and their strong performance early allowed earned command over the entire game.

3. The big four of David DeJulius, Jeremiah Davenport, Landers Nolley II, and Viktor Lahkin get most of the attention, and rightfully so. But when Mika Adams Woods is at his best , this Bearcats team is better for it. He complements DeJulius and Nolley in the backcourt, plus, "Shooey" delivered his best all-around performance of the season on Thursday night, leading the team with 6 assists to go along with 18 points.

4. Do you know who might be playing the hardest player on this year's team? Freshman Dan Skillings Jr .

Not only does he lock down defensively well for his experience level, but the freshman is electrifying. His biggest moment on Thursday came on an and-one with 11:04 to play in the first half that gave the Bearcats a 25-10 lead. Skillings Jr. finished the night with 7 points and 6 rebounds.

5. Wes Miller has indicated this team is clicking since getting blown out by Ohio State. Since that game, the Bearcats are 7-1, and that lone loss was a three-point defeat to Xavier.

UC's frontcourt— led by Viktor Lakhin —can go toe-to-toe with most opponents, and their guards are creating turnovers. That's a nice recipe heading into a crucial stretch this month.

