Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northern and northeastern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradford; Clay; Duval; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EST FOR EAST CENTRAL BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES At 403 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oceanway to near Mandarin to 7 miles southeast of Kingsley, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Unf, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Arlington, Middleburg, Baymeadows, Ortega and Fort Caroline. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northern and northeastern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northern and northeastern Florida. Target Area: Bradford; Clay; Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Bradford County in northern Florida Northwestern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Clay County in northeastern Florida Southern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 430 PM EST. * At 344 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ratliff to near Middleburg to 6 miles north of Gainesville Airport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Unf, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Arlington, Middleburg, Baymeadows and Ortega. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 01:03:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, There will be major flooding around Christ Episcopal School and Bogue Falaya River Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.3 feet on 01/12/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Flagler, St. Johns, northeastern Putnam and southeastern Duval Counties through 515 PM EST At 408 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oceanway to Switzerland to near Florahome. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Hastings, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland and Nocatee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Marion, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Bradford; Clay; Duval; Flagler; Marion; Nassau; Putnam; St. Johns TORNADO WATCH 13 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA CLAY DUVAL FLAGLER NASSAU PUTNAM ST. JOHNS IN NORTHERN FLORIDA ALACHUA BRADFORD MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA CITY, ANASTASIA, ANTHONY, ARLINGTON, BAKERSVILLE, BELLAIR, BOSTWICK, BURBANK, CARRAWAY, DOCTORS INLET, DURBIN, FERNANDINA BEACH, FRUIT COVE, GAINESVILLE, GAINESVILLE AIRPORT, HILLIARD, JACKSONVILLE, KINGS FERRY, LAKESIDE, MIDDLEBURG, NEW RIVER, NEWNANS LAKE, NORMANDY, OCALA, OCALA AIRPORT, OCEANWAY, ORANGE PARK, ORTEGA, PALATKA, PALM COAST, PALM VALLEY, PONTE VEDRA BEACH, RATLIFF, RIVERSIDE, SAN MARCO, STARKE, SWITZERLAND, WEIRSDALE, AND YULEE.
