Effective: 2023-01-04 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 07:20:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Halls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Flooding on agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CROCKETT COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO