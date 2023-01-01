ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!

Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
‘Flavortown, NY': Which Guy Fieri-Approved Restaurant is New York’s Best?

When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri. The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
13 Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter

There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss

December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To New York State

A legendary discount department store is reportedly returning in the very near future to New York State. Update: Ames has not returned our request for comment. However, a spokesperson has returned emails to other media outlets confirming store openings. Fact-checkers like Snopes have yet to confirm or deny the rumors of the discount store's return. Snopes rates the rumors as "Research In Progress."
New Laws Coming To New York In 2023

There are several laws that will be put into place. Those who are making minimum wage have good news coming their way. NY.gov outlines that as of December 31,. "All employees in New York State [shall] recieve at least $14.20 an hour." The wage of New York state employees ultimately...
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
