country1037fm.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. The ceremony allows community members to honor a loved one or celebrate a special moment or experience from the past year.
WILMINGTON, NC
northcarolina.edu

Statements on the passing of former University of North Carolina System President Molly Corbett Broad

Broad, who served as president of the System from 1997 through 2005, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. “Molly Corbett Broad was a trailblazer and a visionary. She came to North Carolina at a pivotal moment for our public universities, laying the groundwork for growth and progress across our state. She oversaw a historic $3.1 billion higher education bond and created the state’s first need-based scholarship program, opening the doors of higher education to far more North Carolina students.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Floating lantern ceremony being held at Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum is hosting its annual floating lantern ceremony this Sunday. The event is planned for 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. to honor someone, memorialize a family member or to treasure a special moment. There’s no charge to attend the special moment, but...
WILMINGTON, NC
matadornetwork.com

15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast

Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tornado Watch issued for Cape Fear through afternoon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire Cape Fear. The watch includes Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick County through 5:00 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
WALLACE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Plunge raises more than $60,000 for area youth

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than one thousand people started the New Year by taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday. According to organizers, more than 1,100 people took the plunge in person for the 8th Annual Wrightsville Plunge. The event benefits Communities...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene resigns as Columbus County sheriff for second time

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned — again. The announcement came ahead of a hearing on Wednesday morning to remove Greene from office. District Attorney Jon David filed a petition last week for Greene’s removal and permanent disqualification from the office of Columbus County Sheriff, on the same day Greene was sworn in.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest. According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New mocktail business comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If one of your resolutions for the new year is to consume less alcohol, a new Wilmington business is here to help. Mocksie is a brand new mocktail business based in Downtown Wilmington. They offer non-alcoholic wines, beers, seltzers, and mixed drinks. Whether you are staying...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hardwire Tattoo moves out of Independence Mall, announces new location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We previously brought you a story about Hardwire Tattoo receiving an eviction notice from Independence Mall, and having to relocate their business during the holidays. Independence Mall released a statement saying, “Mall representative Lindsay Kahn says Hardwire Tattoo had a limited license agreement with Independence...
