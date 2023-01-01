Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
country1037fm.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. The ceremony allows community members to honor a loved one or celebrate a special moment or experience from the past year.
northcarolina.edu
Statements on the passing of former University of North Carolina System President Molly Corbett Broad
Broad, who served as president of the System from 1997 through 2005, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. “Molly Corbett Broad was a trailblazer and a visionary. She came to North Carolina at a pivotal moment for our public universities, laying the groundwork for growth and progress across our state. She oversaw a historic $3.1 billion higher education bond and created the state’s first need-based scholarship program, opening the doors of higher education to far more North Carolina students.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Floating lantern ceremony being held at Cameron Art Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum is hosting its annual floating lantern ceremony this Sunday. The event is planned for 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. to honor someone, memorialize a family member or to treasure a special moment. There’s no charge to attend the special moment, but...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Friends Luncheon raises nearly $73,000 for New Hanover County residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special luncheon held last month in Wilmington helped to raise almost $73,000 for those in need in New Hanover County. Costumed Santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in the event, singing Christmas carols as attendees made their way into the convention center.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
matadornetwork.com
15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast
Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Many travelers at Wilmington International Airport on second day of 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the tracking service “Flight Aware”, as of 8pm on Monday, January 2, more than 7,200 U.S. flights were grounded. That didn’t affect Wilmington International Airport travelers much, on one of the busiest days of the year-end holiday travel period. There...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tornado Watch issued for Cape Fear through afternoon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire Cape Fear. The watch includes Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick County through 5:00 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is...
WECT
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hearing being held Wednesday in attempt to remove Jody Greene as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Days after being sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene will be in court Wednesday for a hearing that may remove him from that position. District Attorney Jon David filed a petition last week for Greene’s removal and permanent disqualification from the office...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Plunge raises more than $60,000 for area youth
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than one thousand people started the New Year by taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday. According to organizers, more than 1,100 people took the plunge in person for the 8th Annual Wrightsville Plunge. The event benefits Communities...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene resigns as Columbus County sheriff for second time
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned — again. The announcement came ahead of a hearing on Wednesday morning to remove Greene from office. District Attorney Jon David filed a petition last week for Greene’s removal and permanent disqualification from the office of Columbus County Sheriff, on the same day Greene was sworn in.
WECT
paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest. According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YMCA offering free summer camp registration through next Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It may be a little crazy to be thinking ahead to the summer. But YMCA wants you to think about registering your kids for summer camp this week. They’re offering a benefit to doing so. YMCA youth services operates programs at five locations in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New mocktail business comes to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If one of your resolutions for the new year is to consume less alcohol, a new Wilmington business is here to help. Mocksie is a brand new mocktail business based in Downtown Wilmington. They offer non-alcoholic wines, beers, seltzers, and mixed drinks. Whether you are staying...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix. She has been in the shelter for almost three months. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as highly energetic, so will need an active family, and will need to be the only pet in the house.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hardwire Tattoo moves out of Independence Mall, announces new location
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We previously brought you a story about Hardwire Tattoo receiving an eviction notice from Independence Mall, and having to relocate their business during the holidays. Independence Mall released a statement saying, “Mall representative Lindsay Kahn says Hardwire Tattoo had a limited license agreement with Independence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach frees sea gull tangled in fishing line
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach came to the rescue of a trapped sea gull Tuesday afternoon. The group says they helped free the bird from a fishing line around 1:15 p.m. The gull was tangled up on a dolphin piling near the Wrightsville Beach...
