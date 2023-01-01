A radiant outdoor dinner at Naifeh Fine Jewelry. For this event, jewelry designer Erica Courtney celebrated her jewels and gems inspired by her love of Thailand. Valerie Naifeh and Calyn Jump imagined a wonderful Thai night celebrating Erica’s highly anticipated Trunk Show a few months earlier, and the planning began. On the patio at Naifeh Fine Jewelry, we set up a beautiful scene of bold colors and decor inspired by dreams of Bangkok. The guests were greeted by a grand dinner table awaiting them that left them in amazement of the cuisine, decor, flowers and the wonderful conversations.

3 DAYS AGO