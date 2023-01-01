Explosives, incendiary device found in Aurora residence, one arrested

AURORA—One person was arrested Saturday after an incendiary device and other explosives were found during a search at an Aurora residence around 2:20 p.m., according to an East Range Police Department news release.

ERPD officers on Saturday executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of S. 1st St. E. During the search a homemade incendiary device and other explosives were located.

The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and after a thorough search of the residence the explosives were removed and the residence was deemed safe.

The incident was resolved with no injuries and presented no danger to the public.

The person was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on charges of possessing an incendiary device, possessing stolen property and burglary.