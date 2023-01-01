ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbUNn_0k0JFkxS00

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Sunday said he would be “surprised” if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not have enough votes to become Speaker.

“I would be surprised if he doesn’t,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer, who is stepping away from his leadership role but will remain representing his district, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has a “working relationship” with McCarthy. When asked if the California Republican had what it takes to do the job of Speaker, Hoyer responded: “We’ll see.”

“If he gets 218 votes, has the ability to put together the votes to be the leader of the party and he will then be tested as to whether or not he can lead,” Hoyer said. “But, you know, he’s worked pretty hard at it. He got close to the Holy Grail and he had to step back. But he didn’t give up. He kept going and it appears to me that he will be the Speaker.”

Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most likely Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership

A vote for Speaker is set to be conducted on Tuesday. McCarthy’s path to the Speakership has been roiled by opposition by at least five House Republicans who have said they will not vote for him and seek alternative candidates. Losing five votes could cost McCarthy the leadership post.

House Republicans are heading into the majority with 222 seats to 212 for Democrats and one vacancy.

McCarthy brushed off a question last week asking how he plans to lock up support over the holidays, saying he plans to “go home; have a really nice Christmas.”

Several other Republican members have withheld support for McCarthy as they push for commitments on governing priorities and rules changes that would empower individual members.

No Speaker vote has gone to a second ballot in a century.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 18

BCRAB
3d ago

Any congressman that doesn't want a hard fighting Republican as speaker of the house that fights for the American people should not be trusted with anything.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Veracity Report

Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Hill

The Hill

838K+
Followers
92K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy