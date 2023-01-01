ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

sfstandard.com

St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension

St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
GLENDALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)

If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More rain on the way after historic storm

San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks

Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach

Editor’s Note: La Barrique has reopened as Pho Ha Noi Elite and offers a similar menu at the same location. At La Barrique in San Jose’s Little Saigon, you can start your meal with a volcano of flaming bone marrow and a crafted cocktail, dine on a 42-ounce tomahawk steak served on a wooden platter... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
BERKELEY, CA

