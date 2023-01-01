Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension
St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
San Francisco is now the least air-conditioned city in the US
Local air conditioning professionals still say the number of units they install is rising significantly.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
travellemming.com
31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)
If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
KTVU FOX 2
More rain on the way after historic storm
San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
sfbayview.com
Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks
Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach
Editor’s Note: La Barrique has reopened as Pho Ha Noi Elite and offers a similar menu at the same location. At La Barrique in San Jose’s Little Saigon, you can start your meal with a volcano of flaming bone marrow and a crafted cocktail, dine on a 42-ounce tomahawk steak served on a wooden platter... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach appeared first on San José Spotlight.
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
48hills.org
Is SF ready for climate change? A flooded city seemed unprepared
San Francisco has a detailed climate change and resilience plan. Local officials know that it will take hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for what is now inevitable. We got just a tiny taste of it this weekend—and the city seemed pretty badly unprepared. I was out in...
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
