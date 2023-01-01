ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said.

Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.

When officers arrived, a 27-year-old man inside the home pulled out the weapon and moved toward the officers, Yeldell said.

Officers tried to use a stun gun on the man but he continued moving toward them. One Olathe officer shot the man, and he died at the scene, Yeldell said.

No officers were injured.

A Johnson County multijurisdictional team will investigate the shooting.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

