The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
MarketRealist

What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'

During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
AFP

Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict

Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
New York Post

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
Reuters

Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes

VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
AFP

Catholic Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal

The Catholic Jesuit order, of which Pope Francis is a member, has been rocked by claims a prominent priest abused several women, a case raising questions about how the Church sanctions offenders. But behind the scenes, the case has provoked questions about the ability of the Holy See to respond to allegations of abuse, particularly historic claims.
France 24

Pope Francis to lead funeral for Benedict XVI, a first in modern history

For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor's funeral next week, with Pope Francis leading a "simple" ceremony for Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Benedict, the first pontiff to resign since the Middle Ages, had renounced the papal throne -- but lived within...
The Guardian

Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI

Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
