Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'
During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Immaculate Conception: Here's what it is — and what it isn't
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the conception of Mary in her mother's womb; Catholics believe Mary was born without original sin.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Catholic Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal
The Catholic Jesuit order, of which Pope Francis is a member, has been rocked by claims a prominent priest abused several women, a case raising questions about how the Church sanctions offenders. But behind the scenes, the case has provoked questions about the ability of the Holy See to respond to allegations of abuse, particularly historic claims.
Vatican: Ailing Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI felt well enough on Friday to celebrate Mass in his room as his condition remained stable, the Vatican said.
Comments / 1