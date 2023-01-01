ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Unoccupied structure fire in Aliquippa early Tuesday morning

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023. Published 8:00 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in an unoccupied brick home after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at Hill Street and Monaca Road. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were assisted by Ambridge, Hopewell and Center Township Fire Departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WYTV.com

Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal apartment fire in Campbell on Saturday. The victim is 38-year-old Ami Maldonado, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office. The fire started inside one of the units of an apartment building...
CAMPBELL, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Reservations open for Mill Creek MetroParks’ boat rack rentals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boat rack reservations for kayaks and canoes are now available at Mill Creek Park. Boaters can now apply for applications to store boats at Lake Newport and Lake Glacier. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. Each rack costs $25 for Mahoning County residents and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
yourdailylocal.com

UPDATE: Missing Conneautville Woman Found Deceased

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police said a Conneautville woman who was reported missing on Dec. 28 has been found deceased. According to a statement from PSP-Meadville, troopers found Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, deceased in Beaver Township at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said, “there were no indicators of foul play and the investigation is now closed.”
CONNEAUTVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer

VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there. Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished

It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy