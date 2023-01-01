Read full article on original website
Fire chief says person admits to setting fire to Lawrence County home; 1 rescued
A person admitted to setting fire to a two-story home from which another person had to be rescued, a fire chief told Channel 11 Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the house, located in the 700 block of Sampson Street in New Castle, Lawrence County, around 11 a.m. The two were...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
beavercountyradio.com
Unoccupied structure fire in Aliquippa early Tuesday morning
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023. Published 8:00 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in an unoccupied brick home after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at Hill Street and Monaca Road. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were assisted by Ambridge, Hopewell and Center Township Fire Departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WYTV.com
Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal apartment fire in Campbell on Saturday. The victim is 38-year-old Ami Maldonado, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office. The fire started inside one of the units of an apartment building...
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed. Troopers did not release the suspect's name.
WYTV.com
Reservations open for Mill Creek MetroParks’ boat rack rentals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boat rack reservations for kayaks and canoes are now available at Mill Creek Park. Boaters can now apply for applications to store boats at Lake Newport and Lake Glacier. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. Each rack costs $25 for Mahoning County residents and...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: 3-year-old found in home with poor conditions with allegedly intoxicated father
Warren Police found a three-year-old in a home with poor conditions with his allegedly intoxicated father on Sunday. According to a police report, police received a call from the child's grandmother who showed up to the apartment on Southern Boulevard to check on the child whose father has custody of him on weekends.
yourdailylocal.com
UPDATE: Missing Conneautville Woman Found Deceased
BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police said a Conneautville woman who was reported missing on Dec. 28 has been found deceased. According to a statement from PSP-Meadville, troopers found Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, deceased in Beaver Township at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said, “there were no indicators of foul play and the investigation is now closed.”
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
WFMJ.com
Grove City Walmart exposure suspect has history of indecency arrests
More than eight months after a woman told police a man exposed himself to her in a local Walmart parking lot, police have arrested a man with a history of indecent exposure arrests. It was April of last year when an 18-year-old woman told Grove City Police that a man...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
WYTV.com
Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there. Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.
WFMJ.com
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed
As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township.
Police find 16-year-old girl from Wampum
Pennsylvania State Police's New Castle Unit said a girl who ran away has been found.
2 Pittsburgh detectives on paid leave after shooting, killing suspect in Brackenridge incident
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Police Detectives have been placed on paid administrative leaving, pending an investigation by Allegheny County Police into the deadly shooting of a suspect wanted for killing a police chief. Sources said that’s standard protocol. And Target 11 has confirmed that the ATF is now...
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
