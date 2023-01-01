Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Ottawa's First Baby Of 2023 Arrived January 2nd
The first baby born in Ottawa in 2023 arrived a bit after the ball dropped. Aaron V. Mercado arrived Monday at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Aaron weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces while measuring 20 inches. Jeannivette and Armando Mercado of Streator are the proud parents.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Couple Proud Parents Of Baby New Year In Grundy County
The first baby of 2023 delivered in Grundy County has parents from Marseilles. Paige Lee Ann Wade was born just before 6:30 Monday morning at Morris Hospital. Her parents are Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Paige weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 19 inches at birth. Paige's due date was Thursday.
starvedrock.media
Mobile Food Pantry Arriving In Ottawa On Saturday
With inflation impacting grocery prices, maybe you could use help putting food on the table. The River Bend Food Bank has teamed up with The Community Food Basket of Ottawa to bring a refrigerated semi packed with food to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Distribution will be Saturday morning starting at 10 in the hospital's 1050 Building parking structure. Registration starts at 9:30.
starvedrock.media
Renewed Push To Allow Dogs At Peru Parks
A new year has brought back an old debate in Peru. To allow or not to allow dogs in city parks. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Alderman Jason Edgcomb says as the city is pushing citywide recreational trails, it's time to open up Baker Lake to dogs as long as they're on leashes and their owners clean up after them. Fellow Alderman Bob Tieman says he bikes the Baker Lake path and would have no problem sharing the space with dogs.
starvedrock.media
Princeton PD Looking for Candidates for Future Officer Openings
How'd you like to protect and serve the great people of Princeton?. The city is hoping to fill its eligibility list for future Police Department vacancies. You can pick up your application to be a police officer from the Princeton P.D. on Elm Place, weekdays from 8 to 4, through February 17.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Man Wanted For Troubling Acts Against His Mother
A Marseilles man accused of a sickening crime against his own mother is wanted after skipping out on a court date. A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Paul Hawkins. He didn't show up to a hearing Friday in Ottawa. Hawkins was actually furloughed from the La Salle County Jail to receive treatment but he left treatment.
starvedrock.media
Former Church Up For Sale In Streator
How would you like to own a church complete with a rectory? It's possible in Streator. Chismarick Realty of Streator has listed for sale the former St. Mary's Church property on North Park Street. The asking price of $290,000 includes the church building, rectory, meeting hall and parking lot. The...
starvedrock.media
Mendota FD Releases Summary Report On Latest Downtown Fire
A fire that destroyed five buildings on one block of downtown Mendota remains under investigation. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser put out a summary report Monday after a blaze that broke out Thursday night in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. The chief says 5 buildings were destroyed while another took on heavy smoke and water damage and will have to be assessed. Some animals died in the fire but there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Pleads Guilty in Bureau County; Streator Man Indicted in La Salle County
Tracy Lynn Cockream, age 44 of Streator was arrested on a warrant for allegedly committing criminal trespass to vehicles. The alleged activity dates to August 30, 2021. She'd been in and out of court as the case worked through the process. Eventually a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken in late Friday afternoon at the Bureau County Jail in Princeton. In front of a judge on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was given a few days of jail time, with credit for time served. She must pay all associated costs, or appear in court again in April.
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Police Chief Announces Retirement
Oglesby is in the market for a new police chief. The current one, Doug Hayse has announced his retirement effective January 17th. Assistant Chief Mike Margis has been appointed interim police chief for Oglesby. Hayse was sworn in as Oglesby's police chief in May of 2020. Before that he was...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty; Awaits Judge's Sentence
Prison likely awaits an Ottawa woman who has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine. Fifty-four-year-old Margarita Ford pleaded guilty in La Salle County Court late last week to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Both are felony charges and both could bring prison time. Judge H. Chris Ryan will hand down a sentence for Ford in March.
starvedrock.media
Missing Mendota Man Found Dead Near His Home
A missing person's case in Mendota has ended with the missing person being found deceased. Back on December 30th, officers in Mendota received a missing person's report regarding 65-year-old William Minder. He hadn't been seen since earlier that afternoon. After speaking with family and friends and conducting a short investigation,...
Comments / 0