Tallahassee, FL

BREAKING: FSU Star Defensive Tackle Announces Return for 2023

By Dillon Riera
 3 days ago

An unexpected boost up front for the Seminoles in 2023.

Whether it’s through the portal, on the recruiting trail, or returning players from last year’s roster, Florida State is focused on reloading for the 2023 campaign. With the return of players such as quarterback Jordan Travis and linebacker Karen DeLoach, the additions of top transfers in tight end Jaheim Bell and offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, and a promising Early Signing Day, the Seminoles are gearing up to put forth a roster littered with talent. Now, that roster is set to receive a major boost in talent and veteran leadership following the announcement of one starting defensive lineman’s return.

On New Year's Day, Defensive Tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. informed the public that he would, once again, be returning to play football for the Seminoles.

"Three years ago I made the decision to be part of the Nole family. The support from my teammates, coaches, administration, and the community has been life-changing. I will always be grateful for the opportunities Florida State has provided me and the incredible experiences we have had together. Through the good and the struggles I've always said I would choose Florida State again, and that's exactly what guided me during another pivotal decision-making process in my life. WE'RE NOT DONE YET! See ya'll in 2023. Go Noles!"

The Mississippi native was a highly ranked recruit coming out of high school having led his team to the 5A state playoff semifinal and having played in the 2017 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. Lovett initially committed to Mississippi State, where he started in 13 games and recorded 19 tackles, with 2.5 for loss and 1.0 sack throughout the 2019 season. However, the defensive tackle announced his intentions to transfer from the Bulldogs soon thereafter, eventually choosing to attend Florida State prior to the 2020 season.

Fabien Lovett has since become a veteran leader and key contributor for the ‘Noles on defense. In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Fabien Lovett Sr. witnessed the birth of his firstborn son, Fabien Jr., in March of 2021. He has attributed much of his increased motivation and accountability to this newfound fatherhood. “He keeps me going,” said Lovett. “It makes everything harder, because you have to be responsible, it’s not just about you.”

The stellar play of the defensive lineman over the course of his career at Florida State has earned him some well deserved national attention. That national attention came to a head when many expected him to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft following a 2021 season that saw him accumulate 28 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and 2 sacks. To the surprise of many, Lovett took to Twitter on January 13, 2022, to share the news that he would stay for the 2022 season.

The star defensive tackle recorded 2 tackles against LSU to open his 2022 campaign, but he suffered a lower-leg injury on the final drive that kept him sidelined for five games. Lovett eventually made his return to the lineup in late October against Georgia Tech and played out the rest of the season, notching 10 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

Following today's announcement, Lovett will have an opportunity to further his legacy at Florida State in 2023. He returns to a defensive line that many considered to be Florida State's strongest position group, where he'll be joined by ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Patrick Payton, emerging contributor Joshua Farmer, newly acquired transfer Darrell Jackson, and a host of talented men in the trenches.

