Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Flyers take golden touch into meeting vs. Coyotes
The Philadelphia Flyers were scuffling and looking for answers when they arrived in California last week for a three-game visit.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick
The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume
Wilson caught three of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. He was by far Mike White's favorite option on the day, but the QB's struggles led to a brutal line in the box score for Wilson. The rookie wideout is ending his first NFL campaign with a whimper, posting a 7-48-0 line over the last two games despite 20 targets, and the Jets' unsettled quarterback situation will make him a risky fantasy play in Week 18 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Jets' Mike White: Rough performance in loss
White completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Making his first start since Week 14, White didn't look fully recovered from his rib injury and made a number of awkward throws that were well off the mark, although a Seattle pass rush that sacked him four times was also a factor. With the Jets now eliminated from playoff contention and White having posted a 0:4 TD:INT over his last three games, it's not clear who coach Robert Saleh will name his starting QB for a Week 18 trip to Miami.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Picks up leg injury
Lockett sustained a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Jets. Lockett went to the locker room near the end of the first half and wasn't on the sideline after the break before the Seahawks revealed the reason for his absence. He was back in action Sunday following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a broken left index finger, but that issue didn't force him to exit Week 17. If Lockett is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Misses three times
Succop missed two of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 17's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Succop converted from 22 yards but missed field goals from 53 and 26 yards, with the latter attempt blocked. With a missed PAT as well, it was a rough outing for the veteran, who sits just outside the top 10 league-wide in scoring at his position with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell says he was drug tested after dropping 71 points against Bulls
Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, and his historic performance apparently raised some eyebrows within the league. Mitchell became just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a single game, and...
