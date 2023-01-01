Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
erienewsnow.com
Dinner is Served by Lisa Provides Meals for all Occasions: Giving You the Business
The holiday season has been a very busy one for an Erie based small business that is centered all around food. The woman behind the operation used to run the café inside the Erie County Courthouse while operating her catering business. Food for any meal of the day. From...
explore venango
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
WFMJ.com
Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown
If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
venangoextra.com
Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons. The theater posted the news on its Facebook page...
butlerradio.com
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
Valley high school student has her own beauty company
A local student found a way to turn a school project and her passion for the beauty industry into something much bigger.
WYTV.com
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
WFMJ.com
Shenango River Lake's Eagle Fest set for Saturday
Bird-watchers and newcomers are welcome to attend the third annual Eagle Fest Jan. 7. When the lake at Chestnut Run Swim Beach freezes, bald eagles come out to fish. At previous Eagle Fests, visitors have seen at least 90 bald eagles near the beach throughout the day. The fest gives...
WYTV.com
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
WYTV.com
Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
wtae.com
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
WFMJ.com
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 4th
Vindicator file photo / January 4, 1995 | Robert Drake, a 5th grader at Kirkmere Elementary, was among the Youngstown students enrolled in a string-music program taught by Brenda Nelson at Volney Rogers Junior High 28 years ago. He said he plays several sports, including football, but plays the violin because it’s fun.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
WFMJ.com
Where to recycle Christmas trees in the Valley
Now that the holiday season is winding down, what will you do with that evergreen that decorated your home or office this Christmas?. Several Valley communities offer places to recycle cut trees during January. Just make sure that you remove all the decorations, including tinsel. The Ohio Department of Natural...
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
WYTV.com
Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The New Castle Fire Department battled two fires inside one home on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bulisco said the first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. He said...
Comments / 0