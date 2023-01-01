ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown

If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers

The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Shenango River Lake's Eagle Fest set for Saturday

Bird-watchers and newcomers are welcome to attend the third annual Eagle Fest Jan. 7. When the lake at Chestnut Run Swim Beach freezes, bald eagles come out to fish. At previous Eagle Fests, visitors have seen at least 90 bald eagles near the beach throughout the day. The fest gives...
TRANSFER, PA
WYTV.com

Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished

It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 4th

Vindicator file photo / January 4, 1995 | Robert Drake, a 5th grader at Kirkmere Elementary, was among the Youngstown students enrolled in a string-music program taught by Brenda Nelson at Volney Rogers Junior High 28 years ago. He said he plays several sports, including football, but plays the violin because it’s fun.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Where to recycle Christmas trees in the Valley

Now that the holiday season is winding down, what will you do with that evergreen that decorated your home or office this Christmas?. Several Valley communities offer places to recycle cut trees during January. Just make sure that you remove all the decorations, including tinsel. The Ohio Department of Natural...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The New Castle Fire Department battled two fires inside one home on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bulisco said the first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. He said...
NEW CASTLE, PA

