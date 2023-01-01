ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-by shooting, crash, injures 1 in Winston-Salem on New Year’s Day: police

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting and crash that left one person hurt on New Year’s Day.

At around 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue.

3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office

At the scene, officers found that a white Nissan had crashed into a power pole on the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue. A victim was in the driver’s seat of the Nissan suffering from “multiple fragmented gunshot wounds to the upper torso.” A second victim was in the passenger seat of the Nissan but suffered no injuries from the shooting or the crash.

Investigators say that the victims were driving south on Gilmer Avenue in the white Nissan when a white sedan drove by their vehicle and began shooting multiple rounds at them.

The driver of the white Nissan was struck with bullet fragments in the upper torso and lost control of the car, according to investigators. The victims then crashed into a power pole.

Investigators say that the suspect vehicle drove away from the area before police arrived at the scene. Around 18 spent rifle shell casings were found at the scene and an unoccupied vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.

The driver of the white Nissan’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The WSPD’s Firearm Investigation and Intelligence/Gun Crime Reduction Unit is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

