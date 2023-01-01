ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter

Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023

The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Rental market grows more competitive in Houston

Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
KATY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fulshear continues to attract homebuilders

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fulshear’s rapid growth continues with the 175-acre development called Summerview by M/I Homes. Located off FM 359, Summerview will have 414 homes, with more than 20-floor plans available. Buyers can choose one or two-story plans with three to five-bedroom available. Pre-sales begin in early 2023. Amenities include wooded walking trails surrounding a pond and the neighborhoods, and a playground for young children.
FULSHEAR, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
Houston Chronicle

How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party

In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023 include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, and more!

Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023, include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, Winter Break | Art Activities for Families, Zumba at Evelyn’s Park, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
getnews.info

Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy