Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 3

Nicole
3d ago

RIP 🙏🏻 But must of people is dying from Cancer!...even they have all the money 💰 in the world to eat healthy food. 😢

Reply
2
 

insideradio.com

KFI Los Angeles Launches Revamped On-Air Lineup.

The New Year brings a tweaked lineup to iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles (640) with longtime afternoon hosts John Kobylt and Ken Champou moving to 1pm-4pm and evening host Tim Conway, Jr. segueing to afternoons (4-7pm). The revamped lineup also has morning host Bill Handel shortening his program to 6-9am,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton post office renamed for first Black Marine to receive Medal of Honor

COMPTON, Calif. – Local and federal officials gathered for a ceremony renaming a Compton post office for a fallen Black marine on Dec. 23. The post office located adjacent to Compton City Hall was renamed for Pfc. PFC James Anderson Jr. who was the first Black Marine to be awarded the Medal of Honor for service during the Vietnam War.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City of Santa Monica Hosts State of the City on February 7

The City of Santa Monica’s State of the City will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica community is invited to the virtual event streamed live on YouTube. Join recently-appointed Mayor Gleam Davis and City Manager David White for a State of the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Long Beach Post

Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces

Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

83-year-old South LA man needed several surgeries after being mauled by 2 pit bulls

LOS ANGELES - The family of an 83-year-old man said he is suffering in the hospital after being mauled by two random dogs in the front yard of his own home. The incident happened on Dec. 16 in South Los Angeles' Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood. Belynda Lindsey said her father, Jimmy Lindsey, 83, walked outside his home, preparing to pick up his wife from the senior center where she exercises.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28

Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
TUSTIN, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School

The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills

Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

