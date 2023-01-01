LOS ANGELES - The family of an 83-year-old man said he is suffering in the hospital after being mauled by two random dogs in the front yard of his own home. The incident happened on Dec. 16 in South Los Angeles' Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood. Belynda Lindsey said her father, Jimmy Lindsey, 83, walked outside his home, preparing to pick up his wife from the senior center where she exercises.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO