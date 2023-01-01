ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame

SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"

Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season

The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff

A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Tennessee OL William Parker enters NCAA transfer portal

Just days after its 2022 season ended with a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee has had a player enter the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve offensive lineman William Parker entered the database on Tuesday morning, a source told GoVols247. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Nashville just finished his redshirt freshman season and played in two games in 2022 for the Vols.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal

Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Illini DL Verdis Browns enters transfer portal

Illinois junior defensive tackle Verdis Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. "Thank you to Illini nation for everything these past 5 years," Brown wrote on social media. "Thank you to all the coaches that helped me develop on and off the field, and lastly to my teammates the bond is forever strong, but with that being said I am now in the transfer portal. #ILL"
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy