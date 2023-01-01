Read full article on original website
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame
SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"
Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
Texas A&M loses another former 5-star to the portal | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Blair Angulo discusses whether or not it is time for Jimbo Fisher to hit the panic button as they lose DL Anthony Lucas to the portal.
Offensive lineman signee Isaiah Jatta ready to work under new Colorado staff
Top five junior college offensive tackle and Colorado signee Isaiah Jatta is coming to an all-new Colorado football coaching staff, but to him a change in leadership is nothing new. Snow College, where Jatta played in 2022, saw every coach but the head coach leave the program in the summer....
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Nation's top 2024 safety releases a top 15 with Ole Miss in the mix
We ususally don't get too excited when a player announces a top 15. But in the case of Buford (Ga.) High School athlete KJ Bolden, well, we will make an exception. The five-star, 2024 prospect with more than 40 offers cut his list down to 15 schools on New Year's Day, and Ole Miss is one of them.
College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season
The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
Tennessee OL William Parker enters NCAA transfer portal
Just days after its 2022 season ended with a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee has had a player enter the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve offensive lineman William Parker entered the database on Tuesday morning, a source told GoVols247. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Nashville just finished his redshirt freshman season and played in two games in 2022 for the Vols.
Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal
Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
Illini DL Verdis Browns enters transfer portal
Illinois junior defensive tackle Verdis Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. "Thank you to Illini nation for everything these past 5 years," Brown wrote on social media. "Thank you to all the coaches that helped me develop on and off the field, and lastly to my teammates the bond is forever strong, but with that being said I am now in the transfer portal. #ILL"
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
