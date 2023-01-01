Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!

