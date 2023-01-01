Read full article on original website
Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
What Is a Ritz Torte? The Appalachian Dessert You’ll Be Obsessed With
One of the trendiest desserts of the moment is a humble creation of Ritz crackers, pecans, and Cool Whip. A regional favorite dish in Appalachia, it’s called the Ritz Torte, and the recent recipe shared on TikTok by Justin McElroy (@hoopsmcelroy) has been viewed more than 2 million times. It’s unclear, whether this dessert is actually meant to be spelled torte or tort, but it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that this old classic is getting a new life. “I’m preserving Appalachian history!” exclaims McElroy in his video.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Delish
Brioche French Toast
French toast is already a pretty decadent breakfast, but we’ve got a way to make it extra luxurious: thick-sliced cinnamon twist brioche. You'll start by dipping the brioche in a simple egg custard, then pan-frying the slices to crispy perfection. Topped with fresh berries, sweet syrup, and a little dusting of confectioners' sugar, this will make any morning special.
Food & Wine
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes have long been a favorite dish at breakfast or dinner, topped with applesauce or sour cream. This potato pancake recipe leans on the savory side, but if you like yours with applesauce, simply omit the optional sliced scallions. The trick to a crispy potato pancake that holds together...
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Chef and Food Network host Kardea Brown shares recipes from her brand-new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
12tomatoes.com
Salted Caramel Banana Bread
If there’s one baked good that just about everyone can get on board with, it might have to be banana bread. I don’t think I’ve ever met a soul who didn’t love it. I mean, what’s not to love about a perfectly moist and flavorful slice of cake that you can get away with calling bread (and therefore eat for breakfast with minimal guilt). I’m typically partial to chocolate chip banana bread, but when I heard about this salted caramel spin I knew I had to give it a go.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Make Ahead Breakfast - Maple Cranberry Baked Oatmeal
Looking for an easy, make ahead quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings? This is something I like to make on Sundays to help jump start our hectic Mondays! Normally I double this to help me get through the beginning part of our busy week. This is a very versatile recipe, feel free to use blueberries or raspberries in place of the cranberries, any type of nut will do, toasted pecans or almonds also work great and you can use a milk substitute such as almond, coconut or cashew milk (unsweetened). Come Monday morning, cut a slice and call it breakfast, or add it to the lunch box for a somewhat sweet and healthy snack. My family devours this baked oatmeal. The cranberries provide such a tart pop of favor, delicious!
Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts
Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
Smoked fish, labneh and pickles: Rosie Birkett’s easy twixtmas dinner
A sharing platter of smoked fish with quick homemade pickles, horseradish cream cheese with crisp fried capers and poshed-up baked potatoes
Broccoli Salad with Bacon 🥦
Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!
Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence
Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com. Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.
