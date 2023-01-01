ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US job openings stayed high in sign of economic resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high, suggesting businesses are still determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool hiring and wage gains. There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from...
World markets mostly gain ahead of Fed report, US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were higher Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. jobs amid fears of a possible global recession. Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices rose. Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders...

