Read full article on original website
Related
White House: Southwest Airlines ‘failed’ customers after cancelations
If you were impacted by the Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays, look for email from the company about compensation they're offering, in addition to the reimbursements the government says the company must provide.
WOWK
US job openings stayed high in sign of economic resilience
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high, suggesting businesses are still determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool hiring and wage gains. There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from...
Federal law protecting patients from surprise medical bills still on hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — New regulations requiring medical facilities to give patients more information about their expected bills up-front are still on hold. Signed into law at the end of 2020, the “No Surprises Act” was supposed to go into effect with the New Year. Designed to prevent...
WOWK
World markets mostly gain ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were higher Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. jobs amid fears of a possible global recession. Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices rose. Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders...
Comments / 0