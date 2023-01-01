Read full article on original website
Harry Simmons
3d ago
That’s what you get when you’re dealing with a bunch of low budget racist people who don’t own nothing but their ignorant opinions!!
toxic truth.
3d ago
I always wondered about racial profiling. i mean if a certain group of people are constantly doing the same thing, what do you call it. kinda sucks, but it is what it is.
SD
2d ago
Remember when CVS and and other stores didn’t used to have to lock things up? Then all these people stealing they now lock up so much? Well, same situation. It’s a direct reaction to society’s behavior. That IHOP probably had way too many people skipping out on paying and got fed up. They should now always require payment up front for everyone.
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black LAPD officer who works in the Media Relations Division alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as "boys" is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
2urbangirls.com
LA hospital sued over allegedly sharing patient info with social media companies
LOS ANGELES – A Cedars-Sinai healthcare patient is suing the health system and hospital for allegedly sharing private patient information with such platforms as Meta and Google without his permission via the Cedar- Sinai website. The plaintiff was identified only as John Doe in the proposed Los Angeles Superior...
‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago
A year after a Black family won back the Bruce's Beach property previously owned by their ancestors, they're selling the land for $20 million. The post ‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
signalscv.com
County seeks to dismiss suit by family of firefighter murdered at fire station
A judge is expected to hear arguments next week in a lawsuit filed by the family members of a firefighter shot and killed by a coworker at the Acton fire station where they both worked. Jonathan Tatone shot and killed Tory Carlon, a 21-year veteran of the Los Angeles County...
foxla.com
LAPD: Man with 'sharp metal object' shot, killed after approaching officers in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after police say he approached officers with a possible weapon in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possibly armed suspect in the 2700 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a man...
2urbangirls.com
LA Housing Authority allegedly a victim of a cyberattack
LOS ANGELES – The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
spectrumnews1.com
Popular Mexican restaurant El Cholo celebrates 100 years, as owner turns 90
El Cholo is celebrating 100 years serving the Los Angeles community. In honor of this milestone, there will be specials and deals throughout 2023.
L.A. man with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl arrested in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested in Fresno County on Tuesday after deputies say he was found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl as well as over a pound of Heroin inside his car. Investigators say Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was found in the area of I-5 […]
LA police launch homicide probe after homeless man found dead inside burning RV
A murder suspect allegedly threw an object into an RV in Los Angeles, setting it ablaze near Exposition Park with a homeless man inside. The suspect remains at large.
2urbangirls.com
Convicted killer’s COVID unemployment fraud case dropped
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Charges of stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic were dismissed Tuesday against a convicted killer in Orange County. Guillermo Rodriguez, 55, was facing nine counts of false statement or representation or concealment, a single count of conspiracy to defraud, and three counts of money laundering. But all of the felony counts were dropped after prosecutors said they were not ready for trial, but defense attorneys said they were ready to proceed, according to court records.
LA County to pay $20M for Black family’s seized land
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California beachfront property that was taken from a Black couple through eminent domain a century ago and returned to their heirs last year will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, officials said Tuesday. The heirs’ decision to sell what...
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient
Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs prevented from controlling their own destiny
By now we have all read the headline that the heirs to waterfront property in Manhattan Beach have exercised the option requiring them to sell their family land back to the County of Los Angeles. The property known as Bruce’s Beach was illegally taken from Charles and Willa Bruce in...
TechCrunch
Hackers claim ransomware attack on Los Angeles housing authority
HACLA, which provides affordable housing to more than 19,000 low-income families across Los Angeles, was added to LockBit’s dark web leak site on December 31. The listing, seen by TechCrunch, claims that LockBit has stolen 15 terabytes of data from the housing agency. Screenshots posted by the cybercriminals suggest...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in RV fire in Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but...
Family plans to sell Bruce's Beach property back to LA County for $20 million
Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
