kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
kjas.com
Burkeville firefighters and citizens remove large tree from a highway
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it was either wait for the Texas Department of Transportation, or do it themselves. Duckworth says his firefighters decided to do the latter and went to work in chopping up and removing a large tree that had fallen completely across Highway 63, just west of the Sabine River on Monday night.
Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County. Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire near Bridge City. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
KFDM-TV
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
After 3-hour standoff SWAT team arrests man Orange Police say was involved in Tuesday chase, Monday robbery
ORANGE, Texas — Following a three-hour standoff, an Orange Police Department SWAT team arrested a man police believe is linked to a chase Tuesday morning as well as an early Monday morning smash-and-grab robbery. Chadwick McMillen was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night following the standoff at the James...
KTRE
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A convicted murderer who had been on the run for 11 months was arrested after he was found on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of the county. Matthew Edgar was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S....
kjas.com
Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence
The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
kjas.com
Judge Payne sends Edgar to 99 years in prison
It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
KTRE
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
Staff, customers speak out after SUV stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD used in smash-and-grab
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after an SUV stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary. Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other. Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call...
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
KFDM-TV
Search for a Groves city manager underway
GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
