Tyler County, TX

kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
kjas.com

Burkeville firefighters and citizens remove large tree from a highway

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it was either wait for the Texas Department of Transportation, or do it themselves. Duckworth says his firefighters decided to do the latter and went to work in chopping up and removing a large tree that had fallen completely across Highway 63, just west of the Sabine River on Monday night.
BURKEVILLE, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence

The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
HEMPHILL, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
kjas.com

Judge Payne sends Edgar to 99 years in prison

It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX

