Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
WCIA
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
The Buffalo safety’s uncle shared news about his nephew, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.
WCIA
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
WCIA
Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Message for Damar Hamlin
The Bills safety is currently in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest Sunday night. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, the sports world has erupted in prayers and well wishes for his recovery. Tom Brady joined them Tuesday morning and shared a message for Hamlin and his family.
WCIA
Wilson Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates Defending Him
The Broncos quarterback appeared to fight back tears when talking about his teammates sticking up for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Russell Wilson got visibly emotional on Sunday when addressing his teammates defending him against social media critics. “It meant the world to me,” Wilson said....
WCIA
Brady Explains Plan to Play Week 18 Despite Locked-in Playoff Spot
The Buccaneers are locked into their playoff seed as the NFC South winner. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean Tampa Bay will take it easy this week as it prepares for the playoffs. Quarterback Tom Brady said while he understands that the Buccaneers...
WCIA
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
WCIA
Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
WCIA
Taylor Shares What McDermott Told Him After Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills coach didn’t want to coach the game after his safety’s on-field medical emergency. Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared on Wednesday what Bills coach Sean McDermott told him immediately after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their Monday night game. “When I got over there, the first thing...
WCIA
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
WCIA
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors
The Tigers coach was asked about his coaching staff following the team’s 63–7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. Brian Kelly wrapped up a successful first season with LSU in a big way, leading the Tigers to a 63–7 drubbing of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday to cap a 10–4 campaign. After the game, though, at least some of the attention during Kelly’s postgame press conference was aimed at concerns for Kelly’s coaching staff going forward.
WCIA
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
WCIA
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
WCIA
Rams-Seahawks Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Seahawks are favored by nearly a touchdown at home in Week 18 against the Rams. Seattle needs a win and help to make the playoffs. The Rams have the opportunity to spoil their division rival’s playoff hopes Sunday in Seattle. The Seahawks must defeat Los Angeles for the...
WCIA
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Look for a rebound Week 18 for DK Metcalf against the woeful Rams. A plus matchup is why he is the wide receiver start of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
WCIA
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
WCIA
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft. “After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready...
WCIA
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Don't call it a comeback. Cam Akers is rising now that the team is providing the touches he should've seen all year. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
WCIA
Sanders to Wear Nike Gear Despite Colorado’s Under Armour Pact
Sanders, who left Jackson State for Colorado in December, has a clothing-specific clause in his contract. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s not often that a college football coach has their own sports apparel sponsorship deal. But Deion Sanders is no ordinary football coach. The Pro...
WCIA
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
